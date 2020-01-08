Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Updated Preliminary Data from MANIFEST Clinical Trial with CPI-0610 in Oral and Poster Presentations at ASH

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today provided an update of preliminary data from the MANIFEST clinical trial in oral and poster presentations at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in Orlando.

MANIFEST is an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of the Company’s bromodomain and extra-terminal domain (BET) protein inhibitor CPI-0610 in patients with myelofibrosis (MF). Arm 3 is evaluating CPI-0610 in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK-inhibitor-naïve MF patients. Arms 1 and 2 are studying CPI-0610 as a monotherapy or in combination with ruxolitinib in ruxolitinib-resistant or -intolerant MF patients.

The updated preliminary data presented at ASH showed signs of clinical activity for CPI-0610 similar to that previously reported at the annual meetings of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the European Hematology Association (EHA) and in the ASH abstracts. The preliminary data included data on additional patients and showed evidence of activity across a broad range of myelofibrosis parameters in both JAK-inhibitor-naïve and ruxolitinib-resistant or -intolerant patients.

“If trends in preliminary data from MANIFEST in JAK-inhibitor-naïve patients are confirmed with further study, CPI-0610 has the potential to transform the standard of care in these patients,” said Claire Harrison, D.M., Professor of Haematology, and Clinical Director, Guy‘s and St Thomas‘ NHS Foundation Trust, and a MANIFEST investigator.

“Preliminary data from MANIFEST in ruxolitinib-resistant or -intolerant patients are encouraging, suggesting the potential opportunity for a differentiated treatment option in such patients,” said John Mascarenhas, M.D., Associate Professor, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and a MANIFEST investigator.

The presentations at ASH reflect data as of an October 17, 2019, data cutoff, updating preliminary data presented in ASH abstracts published on November 6, 2019, as of a June 27, 2019, data cutoff.

Below are highlights of the presentations at ASH:

JAK-Inhibitor-Naïve Patients (Arm 3)

Ruxolitinib-Resistant or -Intolerant Patients (Arms 1 and 2)

CPI-0610 Add-on to Ruxolitinib in Transfusion-Dependent Patients (Cohort 2A)

Other Ruxolitinib-Resistant or -Intolerant Patients (Cohorts 1A, 1B, and 2B)

Additional Data Supporting Possible Disease Modification

Safety

Orphan Drug Designation

Future Plans

Investor Event

About MANIFEST

MANIFEST is an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of CPI-0610 in patients with myelofibrosis (MF), a rare cancer of the bone marrow that disrupts the body’s normal production of blood cells. Constellation is evaluating CPI-0610 in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK-inhibitor-naïve MF patients (Arm 3), with a primary endpoint of the proportion of patients with a ≥35% spleen volume reduction from baseline after 24 weeks of treatment. Constellation is also evaluating CPI-0610, either as a monotherapy in patients who are resistant to, intolerant of, or ineligible for ruxolitinib and no longer on the drug (Arm 1), or as add-on therapy in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with a sub-optimal response to ruxolitinib or MF progression (Arm 2). Patients in Arms 1 and 2 are being stratified based on TD status. The primary endpoint for the patients in cohorts 1A and 2A, who were TD at baseline, is conversion to TI for 12 consecutive weeks. The primary endpoint for the patients in cohorts 1B and 2B, who were not TD at baseline, is the proportion of patients with a ≥35% spleen volume reduction from baseline after 24 weeks of treatment.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as the EZH2 inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the implications of preliminary or interim clinical data, the development status of the Company’s product candidates, and the Company’s plans for future data presentations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Constellation’s ability to: obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim data from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of CPI-0610, CPI-1205, and CPI-0209; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates, or at all, in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. CPI-0610, CPI-1205, CPI-0209, and other product candidates are investigational in nature and have not yet been approved by the FDA or other regulatory authorities.

