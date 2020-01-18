Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.82. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 616,919 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Constellium by 18.8% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,333,000 after buying an additional 526,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Constellium by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 470,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,488,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

