Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CAO Sells $1,236,083.67 in Stock

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROAD stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. Construction Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $891.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

