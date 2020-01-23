Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.07

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 438370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5128 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLP. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

