Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Container Store Group updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.41-0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 297,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,559. Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Container Store Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

