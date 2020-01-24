Continental AG Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Continental in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Continental has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

