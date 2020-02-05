Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

CTTAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday.

Continental stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 127,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

