Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CBPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,475.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $364,127.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Continental Building Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBPX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 4,508,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. Continental Building Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Continental Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?