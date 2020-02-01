Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,508,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 834% from the previous session’s volume of 482,440 shares.The stock last traded at $36.99 and had previously closed at $36.40.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBPX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,475.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $364,027.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,557 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 164,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:CBPX)

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve