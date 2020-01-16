Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CBPX stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. Continental Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 29.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,871 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

