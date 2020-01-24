Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €131.32 ($152.70).

Shares of CON stock traded down €3.52 ($4.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €103.10 ($119.88). 1,339,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.23.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: What causes a recession?