Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €131.32 ($152.70).

Shares of CON traded down €3.80 ($4.42) on Wednesday, reaching €106.62 ($123.98). 1,102,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €118.32. Continental has a 12 month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

