Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €124.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €131.32 ($152.70).

Shares of CON stock opened at €111.48 ($129.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €116.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €118.40. Continental has a 12-month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.80.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?