Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €115.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CON. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €130.82 ($152.11).

Shares of CON stock traded up €0.46 ($0.53) on Monday, hitting €102.76 ($119.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.68.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks