Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.22

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 148988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental AG will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

