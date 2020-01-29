Continental Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Continental Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Continental Resources to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

