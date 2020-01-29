Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Lowered to $43.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.21% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 7,653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after buying an additional 763,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

