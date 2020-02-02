Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.05

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 721275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLR shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 682.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 222.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1,782.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

