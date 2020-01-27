ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Update

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 341,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CFRX stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFRX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraFect stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ContraFect at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

