ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ContraFect in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ContraFect stock. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of ContraFect worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

