Contrarian Value Fund Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CVF)

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.02. Contrarian Value Fund has a 52 week low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of A$1.22 ($0.87).

In related news, insider Kevin Chin purchased 150,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,812.03 ($109,795.77).

Contrarian Value Fund Company Profile

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

