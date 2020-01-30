Contrasting 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -35.28% -12.09% -8.58% ACI Worldwide 8.42% 10.48% 3.99%

Volatility & Risk

2U has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 2U and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 12 2 0 2.14 ACI Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67

2U presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.08%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2U and ACI Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $411.77 million 3.02 -$38.33 million ($0.63) -31.13 ACI Worldwide $1.01 billion 3.98 $68.92 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than 2U.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats 2U on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement. The company also provides UP Immediate Payments solution, which provides connectivity to country-level real-time payment schemes and create various products; and UP Real-Time Payments solution that allows banks to address RTGS, SWIFT messaging, ACH, and real-time payments. In addition, it offers Postilion; ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway; ACI ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution, as well as UP eCommerce Payments solution; and UP Payments Risk Management solution and ACI Universal Online Banker platform. Further, the company provides UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable customers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform that controls bill payments operation. Additionally, it offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility sectors; and implementation services, including installations, product configurations, and custom software modifications; business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. The company markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide, ACI Universal Payments, and ACI UP brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.