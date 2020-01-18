Contrasting AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Volatility and Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AdaptHealth and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 1 5 0 2.83

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $15.76, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given AdaptHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 143.88 Verra Mobility $370.15 million 6.56 -$58.40 million ($0.67) -22.76

AdaptHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verra Mobility. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% Verra Mobility -3.20% 17.80% 4.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats AdaptHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.