Contrasting Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) & Kopin (NYSE:KOPN)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kopin and Aquantia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aquantia 0 3 1 0 2.25

Kopin presently has a consensus price target of $1.76, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Aquantia has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.14%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than Aquantia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Aquantia shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Aquantia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Aquantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -116.39% -69.67% -51.34% Aquantia -43.65% -45.02% -34.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Aquantia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $24.47 million 1.53 -$35.87 million ($0.48) -0.92 Aquantia $120.78 million 3.96 -$9.77 million ($0.29) -45.66

Aquantia has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Aquantia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kopin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquantia has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aquantia beats Kopin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, access, and automotive markets worldwide. Its products include corporate data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access. The company sells its products to integrated circuit suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales. Aquantia Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.