Contrasting Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) & AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 6.67% 5.48% 2.62% AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and AssetMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.68 -$114.28 million N/A N/A AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AssetMark Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barings BDC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barings BDC and AssetMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67 AssetMark Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Barings BDC presently has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.45%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Summary

Barings BDC beats AssetMark Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.