Contrasting Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Descartes Systems Group and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Descartes Systems Group $275.17 million 14.01 $31.28 million $0.40 114.53 Bandwidth $204.11 million 8.36 $17.92 million $0.31 234.19

Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. Descartes Systems Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Descartes Systems Group and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Descartes Systems Group 0 5 5 0 2.50 Bandwidth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.33%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $74.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Descartes Systems Group.

Profitability

This table compares Descartes Systems Group and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Descartes Systems Group 10.70% 4.98% 3.89% Bandwidth 1.42% -4.52% -3.78%

Summary

Descartes Systems Group beats Bandwidth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, the company offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.