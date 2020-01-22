Contrasting First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar -0.14% -0.07% -0.05% On Track Innovations -12.66% -31.14% -15.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.24 billion 2.42 $144.33 million $1.36 37.90 On Track Innovations $21.88 million 0.32 -$260,000.00 ($0.05) -3.40

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Solar and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 1 2 8 0 2.64 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar currently has a consensus price target of $71.30, suggesting a potential upside of 38.31%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

First Solar beats On Track Innovations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.