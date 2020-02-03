Contrasting Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) & X Financial (NASDAQ:XYF)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 26.99% 23.27% 14.47% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X Financial and Golden Bull’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $514.96 million 0.38 $128.44 million $0.85 1.48 Golden Bull $7.89 million 0.78 -$3.43 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Risk & Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Bull has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for X Financial and Golden Bull, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Golden Bull shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

X Financial beats Golden Bull on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Bull

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.