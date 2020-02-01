Contrasting Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -10.90% -11.06% -3.76% Palomar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86

Palomar has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Palomar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $183.03 million 1.88 -$350.05 million N/A N/A Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palomar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Summary

Palomar beats Greenlight Capital Re on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.