Contrasting Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) & HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 6.09% 18.00% 2.11% HDFC Bank 18.25% 14.02% 1.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Grupo Supervielle and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 5 0 0 0 1.00 HDFC Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.66%. HDFC Bank has a consensus price target of $128.63, indicating a potential upside of 121.36%. Given HDFC Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HDFC Bank is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and HDFC Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $860.71 million 0.32 -$107.49 million $0.77 3.86 HDFC Bank $16.56 billion 6.37 $3.18 billion $1.66 35.01

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Grupo Supervielle has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HDFC Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Grupo Supervielle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Grupo Supervielle on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of February 18, 2019, the company had 5,000 branches in India. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.