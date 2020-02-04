Contrasting Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Mannatech -0.24% -1.52% -0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Happiness Biotech Group and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Mannatech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.64 $18.72 million N/A N/A Mannatech $173.56 million 0.21 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mannatech.

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats Mannatech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.