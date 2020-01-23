Contrasting Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) & Star Bulk Carriers (NYSE:SBLK)

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and Star Bulk Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.69%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Star Bulk Carriers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $18.44 million 1.19 -$197.29 million N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $651.56 million 1.37 $58.40 million $1.11 8.79

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -537.88% -48.39% -12.64% Star Bulk Carriers -3.50% 1.24% 0.61%

Risk and Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.