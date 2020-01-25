Contrasting Kearny Financial (KRNY) and Its Rivals

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) is one of 95 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kearny Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kearny Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kearny Financial Competitors 701 1729 1351 98 2.22

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.51%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Kearny Financial’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 16.72% 3.81% 0.65% Kearny Financial Competitors 16.39% 5.90% 0.86%

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kearny Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 37.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kearny Financial lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $250.89 million $42.14 million 27.85 Kearny Financial Competitors $894.52 million $208.84 million 17.28

Kearny Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial. Kearny Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kearny Financial rivals beat Kearny Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.