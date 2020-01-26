Contrasting MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) & Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MSB Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MSB Financial and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than MSB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MSB Financial and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial 16.27% 6.22% 0.71% Provident Financial 9.64% 4.24% 0.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSB Financial and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial $24.15 million 3.75 $4.84 million N/A N/A Provident Financial $56.89 million 2.86 $4.42 million $0.58 37.47

MSB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of MSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Financial beats MSB Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.