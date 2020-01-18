Contrasting Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREXQ)

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OREXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and Orexigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics N/A -122.39% -103.06% Orexigen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Orexigen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Novus Therapeutics and Orexigen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orexigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 767.18%. Given Novus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novus Therapeutics is more favorable than Orexigen Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and Orexigen Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.06 million ($1.56) -0.44 Orexigen Therapeutics $33.71 million 0.00 -$24.52 million N/A N/A

Novus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orexigen Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orexigen Therapeutics has a beta of 4.98, indicating that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orexigen Therapeutics beats Novus Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Orexigen Therapeutics

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Europe, and South Korea. It offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. The company also offers Contrave under the Mysimba brand name. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California. On March 12, 2018, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.