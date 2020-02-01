Contrasting OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) & Avant Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AVDX)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -397.44% -662.90% -144.19% Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OpGen and Avant Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $2.95 million 2.97 -$13.37 million ($44.40) -0.04 Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Avant Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OpGen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OpGen and Avant Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

OpGen currently has a consensus target price of $7.93, indicating a potential upside of 405.31%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

OpGen has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 9.42, meaning that its stock price is 842% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avant Diagnostics beats OpGen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance in urine specimens or bacterial colonies isolated from urine and other body sites; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics offerings, which combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.