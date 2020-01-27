Contrasting Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and KeyCorp (NASDAQ:KEY)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $67.18 million 2.37 $27.34 million N/A N/A KeyCorp $7.69 billion 2.47 $1.87 billion $1.80 10.72

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 KeyCorp 2 9 9 0 2.35

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $24.58, suggesting a potential upside of 27.44%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 13.46% 6.85% 0.69% KeyCorp 22.06% 12.58% 1.30%

Summary

KeyCorp beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans. It also purchases retail auto-sales contracts through a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients. In addition, this segment provides deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services to small businesses; and commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, and investment products, as well as employee benefit programs, succession planning, capital market access, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. The company also offers securities underwriting, investment banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it offered its products and services through 1,159 retail banking branches and 1,505 automated teller machines in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.