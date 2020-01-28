Contrasting Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) & Intercorp Financial (NASDAQ:IFS)

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial 20.12% 9.47% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intercorp Financial and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Intercorp Financial presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Intercorp Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial $1.51 billion 3.20 $329.95 million N/A N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial $203.88 million 2.69 $44.17 million $2.31 12.45

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.