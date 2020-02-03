Contrasting Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) & CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) and CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -21.74% -15.16% -3.15% CBL & Associates Properties -19.09% -14.39% -2.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and CBL & Associates Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $362.40 million 0.84 -$110.33 million $1.54 2.56 CBL & Associates Properties $858.56 million 0.17 -$78.57 million $1.73 0.49

CBL & Associates Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 4 0 1 0 1.40 CBL & Associates Properties 1 3 0 0 1.75

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.56%. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus target price of $1.41, indicating a potential upside of 67.86%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Risk and Volatility

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.