Contrasting Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pluralsight and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 2 8 0 2.80 Qutoutiao 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pluralsight currently has a consensus target price of $25.78, indicating a potential upside of 30.45%. Qutoutiao has a consensus target price of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Qutoutiao’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than Pluralsight.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -32.59% -46.91% -13.79% Qutoutiao -48.30% -380.12% -89.23%

Volatility and Risk

Pluralsight has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluralsight and Qutoutiao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million 11.98 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -13.53 Qutoutiao $43.70 million 27.03 -$282.54 million ($2.10) -1.99

Pluralsight has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pluralsight beats Qutoutiao on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.