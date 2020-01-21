Contrasting RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RA Medical Systems and Nevro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 3.75 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.52 Nevro $387.29 million 9.69 -$49.21 million ($1.64) -73.78

RA Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RA Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RA Medical Systems and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RA Medical Systems -797.11% -112.93% -95.69% Nevro -25.94% -46.35% -21.92%

Risk and Volatility

RA Medical Systems has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RA Medical Systems and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RA Medical Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nevro 1 4 7 0 2.50

RA Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 135.71%. Nevro has a consensus target price of $96.25, indicating a potential downside of 20.45%. Given RA Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than Nevro.

Summary

Nevro beats RA Medical Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.