Contrasting SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Vapotherm (NASDAQ:VAPO)

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SI-Bone and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-Bone $55.38 million 9.82 -$17.45 million ($0.71) -30.65 Vapotherm $42.38 million 6.11 -$42.47 million ($13.83) -0.89

SI-Bone has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SI-Bone has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of SI-Bone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of SI-Bone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SI-Bone and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-Bone 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vapotherm 0 0 1 0 3.00

SI-Bone currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.08%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.87%. Given Vapotherm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than SI-Bone.

Profitability

This table compares SI-Bone and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-Bone -54.85% -42.29% -26.04% Vapotherm -110.06% -107.95% -50.80%

Summary

SI-Bone beats Vapotherm on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.