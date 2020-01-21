Contrasting Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) and Obic (NYSE:OBIIF)

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) and Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sogou and Obic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou 6.89% 9.10% 6.18% Obic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sogou and Obic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou 3 2 2 0 1.86 Obic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sogou presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential downside of 13.48%. Given Sogou’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sogou is more favorable than Obic.

Risk & Volatility

Sogou has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obic has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Sogou shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sogou and Obic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou $1.12 billion 1.89 $98.78 million $0.29 18.72 Obic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sogou has higher revenue and earnings than Obic.

Summary

Sogou beats Obic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Limited.