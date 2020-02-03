Contrasting Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) & Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NASDAQ:MQY)

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Risk & Volatility

Solar Capital has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Solar Capital pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Capital and Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital 43.03% 7.97% 4.27% Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Capital and Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital $153.53 million 5.66 $66.87 million $1.77 11.61 Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solar Capital and Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Capital currently has a consensus price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Solar Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Solar Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Solar Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solar Capital beats Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. was formed on July 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.