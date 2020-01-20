Contrasting Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) & Centerstate Bank (OTCMKTS:CSFL)

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Centerstate Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Centerstate Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Centerstate Bank and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerstate Bank 26.20% 9.63% 1.58% Sturgis Bancorp 20.30% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Centerstate Bank and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerstate Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerstate Bank presently has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Centerstate Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centerstate Bank is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerstate Bank and Sturgis Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerstate Bank $565.76 million 5.41 $156.43 million N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp $22.48 million 2.01 $4.37 million N/A N/A

Centerstate Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Centerstate Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Centerstate Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Centerstate Bank has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centerstate Bank beats Sturgis Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. The company's loan products also comprise commercial loans to small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans consisting of loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. It also offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. In addition, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 126 full service banking offices throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama; 1 loan production office in Florida; and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.