Contrasting The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) and Horizon Technology Finance (NYSE:HRZN)

The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of The Zweig Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of The Zweig Total Return Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Zweig Total Return Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Zweig Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $31.09 million 5.96 $13.01 million $1.20 10.60

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Zweig Total Return Fund.

Dividends

The Zweig Total Return Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Zweig Total Return Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Zweig Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $12.37, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than The Zweig Total Return Fund.

Profitability

This table compares The Zweig Total Return Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Zweig Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 41.04% 11.68% 6.12%

Risk and Volatility

The Zweig Total Return Fund has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats The Zweig Total Return Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc., Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in reasonably priced growth (GARP) stocks of large cap companies and investment grade bonds issued by companies and governments. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprised of 60% Russell Developed Large Cap Index and 40% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. was formed on September 30, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.