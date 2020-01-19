Contrasting United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) & Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 33.99% 14.45% 1.68% Huntington Bancshares 25.24% 13.83% 1.32%

Volatility & Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Security Bancshares and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntington Bancshares 2 8 2 0 2.00

Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Huntington Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $41.22 million 4.23 $14.02 million N/A N/A Huntington Bancshares $5.27 billion 2.88 $1.39 billion $1.20 12.26

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats United Security Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, and small business loans, as well as investment products. It also provides insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking solutions and asset finance services; corporate risk management services; institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; institutional corporate banking services; treasury management services; and other financing solutions, as well as lends real estate developers, REITs, and other customers. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment provides deposits, lending, banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 944 branches located in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Kentucky; and 10 private client group offices. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.