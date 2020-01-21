Contrasting Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) & Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NASDAQ:CHSP)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 3.06% -2.17% 0.68% Chesapeake Lodging Trust 15.74% 5.73% 3.10%

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Uniti Group pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Uniti Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Uniti Group and Chesapeake Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 4 4 0 0 1.50 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Uniti Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 71.91%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Uniti Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uniti Group and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.02 billion 1.42 $16.19 million $2.51 2.97 Chesapeake Lodging Trust $597.17 million 2.76 $96.97 million $2.34 11.61

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,288 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.