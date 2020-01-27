Contrasting Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) & Franklin Financial Network (NASDAQ:FSB)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Franklin Financial Network shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Franklin Financial Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritex and Franklin Financial Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $156.14 million 9.53 $39.34 million $1.84 15.58 Franklin Financial Network $202.65 million 2.83 $34.51 million $2.16 18.06

Veritex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Financial Network. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veritex and Franklin Financial Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franklin Financial Network 1 4 1 0 2.00

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.56%. Franklin Financial Network has a consensus price target of $34.88, indicating a potential downside of 10.58%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Franklin Financial Network.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Franklin Financial Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 20.33% 10.16% 1.55% Franklin Financial Network 14.37% 8.03% 0.81%

Risk and Volatility

Veritex has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Network has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Franklin Financial Network pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veritex pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Financial Network pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Veritex beats Franklin Financial Network on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, construction and land loans, farmland loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 20 branches and 1 mortgage office located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, as well as 1 branch in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits. The company also provides construction and land development, commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, financial planning, and investment services, as well as insurance products; and Internet banking, remote deposit capture, lockbox, and treasury management services. The company operates through 15 branches and a loan production office in the Williamson, Rutherford, and Davidson counties in the Nashville metropolitan area. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.