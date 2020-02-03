Contrasting Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Risk & Volatility

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $3.89 million 11.86 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $65.71 million 0.26 -$16.50 million N/A N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 45.96% 5.08% 1.75% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -31.53% -490.92% -3.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.